Take action in kids' lives to prevent suicide

Even in an era of heightened mental health awareness, suicide prevention organizations and parents who've lost children to suicide want everyone to know just how impactful speaking up and small acts of kindness can be.

Chris McKenna, of Protect Young Eyes says safeguarding kids can be as easy as getting involved in their child’s daily lives and internet activities.

He tells FOX 17 building a relationship full of trust and support is the best way to make sure your child feels safe enough to share if they are being bullied or harassed online.

Kids who have the ability to say the hard things to their parents will have the strength to say the hard things to others and stand up for themselves or others if being bullied or harassed. They'll also be more likely to come to an adult if they need help.

McKenna says talk to your kids about everything— things you want for them, things you never want them to experience— and normalize these discussions so your child will carry that sense of support in the back of their minds no matter what they face.

If you find out something is happening, take action to help pull them from the situation.

You don't have to be their parent, either— friends, loved ones, classmates, teammates, members of the same group— speaking up can have an impact on all of them.

You can’t stop it from starting, but you can stop them from being subjected to it and get them help for depression and other mental health issues.

Christy Buck, Executive Director for the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and co-author of be nice. 4 Simple Steps to Recognize Depression & Prevent Suicide offered a few tips for our viewers.

Make a note of what is right or different in your kid’s behavior. Praise, random acts of kindness, or simply telling them how much they mean to you can help build the neuropathways

Invite yourself to start a conversation – even if it feels uncomfortable or not your place, you could be the person who makes a difference in someone’s life.

Challenge the stigma – Talk about emotions and mental health issues honestly and let them talk about theirs, even if it’s hard to hear.

Empower yourself and others – find out what resources are available and encourage others to do the same.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call 988. You are not alone.