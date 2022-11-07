Take a trip through Muskegon's history with this interactive, true crime event!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Calling all sleuths and true-crime aficionados— this event is for you!

The Muskegon Museum of History & Science is holding an all new— interactive— exhibition of area history; True Crimes of Muskegon.

You'll follow clues around the museum, solving a real-life mystery while engaging in Muskegon's history. Dive into witness statements, evidence, and more from real moments in the community.

True Crimes of Muskegon happens November 10th, 6-7:30 p.m. right at the museum.

Tickets are $12 for museum members, $15 for non-members.

To get in on the mystery— head to the Muskegon Museum of History & Science website.