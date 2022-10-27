Take a tour of local ghost tales and history with Ghost Tour Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is days away but there's a company that does ghost tours year-round in Grand Rapids. Tours Around Michigan offers all kinds of tours including art tours, distillery tours and ghost tours.

They offer the ghost tours throughout the year but get especially busy during Halloween.

A certified guide takes guests through old, historic buildings in Grand Rapids with spooky tales of ghosts that roam the buildings. Whether it's Anna Waters in the Waters Center building that was built in 1898 who watches cleaning crews work in her Victorian garb, or Steve, the friendly ghost at Uccello's, there's an endless plethora of historic hostly tales in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17 Anna Waters' portrait hangs in the basement of the historic Waters Center building

"Anna Waters was the sister of the Waters family who built this building and owned it for many decades," owner of Tours Around Michigan Candice Smith said. "With this portrait specifically, when they first hung it they could not get it to stay on the wall. It just kept falling and falling constantly. No idea why."

Morning anchor Ruta Ulcinaite got an inside look into some of the history and stories, check out the video above!