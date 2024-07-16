Tacos, Tequila together; take 2! Grand Rapids festival celebrates prized paring!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tacos? Tequila? On a July weekend?

Sounds Grand!

The 2nd annual Grand Rapids Taco and Tequila Fest is coming up!

June 27, from 4-8 p.m. (3 p.m. for VIPs), you can enjoy over 100 tequilas and so. many. tacos!

Grab your tickets here – upgrade to VIP perks to get the most out of the festival, and enjoy a tasty summer evening at the northern end of Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

Non-tequila drinkers will have their pick of beer and sangria. This all-ages event is rain-or-shine, but you’ll need a valid picture ID to partake in the 21+ libations!