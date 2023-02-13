Sword fights, feuds, and forbidden love; Romeo & Juliet is coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shakespeare’s classic tale, Romeo & Juliet is coming to DeVos Performance Hall.

Audiences will be treated to world premiere choreography, brought to life by the Grand Rapids Ballet accompanied by the music of the Grand Rapids Symphony!

The romantic retelling includes plenty of sword fighting, emotionally charged scenes of love and feuding, culminating in the tragic end.

Grand Rapids Ballet

“I have been in love with the story since my youth, and to create my own production for Grand Rapids Ballet is a dream come true,” said James Sofranko, artistic director of Grand Rapids Ballet. “The score by Prokofiev is one of my absolute favorites - the emotion pours out of the orchestra and fuels the characters on the stage.”

GR Ballet Romeo and Juliet promo

Performances run February 17-19.

Tickets are still available online, over the phone at (616) 454-4771, or in-person at the Grand Rapids Ballet Box Office.