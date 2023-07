MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An SUV hit a house in Muskegon Heights early Monday.

In pictures posted by Muskegon Heights Fire Department, you can see the GMC's front end was wedged under the building, its front passenger tire hanging down into the basement.

No injuries were reported, though crews say the collision caused structural damage to the home.

