Supporting your child's mental health

It's the middle of Mental Health Month, and we're hearing a lot of questions about how to help kids— they're under more pressure than ever with the world's problems invading seemingly safe spaces like schools, stores, and even outdoor events.

Almost 10% of kids between ages 3 and 17 reported feeling anxiety on a regular basis, and over 20% of teens described having a major depressive episode— and that was before the pandemic.

"1 in 3 high schoolers reported feeling sad or hopeless. 1 in 5 seriously considered attempting suicide."

—Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data collected between 2013 and 2019

There are a few things you can do right now to help turn around a short-term problem

Change the routine regularly— make a habit of trying something new once or twice a week. It doesn't have to be a full-on new hobby, but look around your town for upcoming events and try one!

Do something they like— you don't have to talk about problems or anything like that; find out what they're into right now and try it with them. Better yet, have them teach you.

Give them control— involving kids in decisions can boost confidence and help them feel less isolated.

Exercise— getting up and moving (and away from screens) is amazing for mental health for both kids and adults. Bonus points if it's outside.

Tell them how great they are— showing gratitude for their part in your life is an amazing boost to self-esteem.

"I love you, even when I'm (insert parenting euphemism for mad here)"— literally say those words. In the middle of the fight/discussion/whatever— say it every time you fight, over and over again, and tell them you know they love you even when they're mad at you.

If your child's mental health is getting to be more of a concern, take a breath; you have backup.

Here's some advice from Priority Health—

Make an appointment with their doctor if their behavior

continues for a few weeks or longer

causes distress for your child or your family

interferes with your child’s functioning at school, at home, or with friends.



Get help immediately

If your child’s behavior is unsafe, or they talk about hurting themselves or others

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit the suicide prevention lifeline.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You are not alone.