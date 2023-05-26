Watch Now
Support Community Cat Crew at Food Truck Fridays

Community Cat Crew has more than 100 kittens right now! On June 2, you can support the nonprofit at Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. Some of the proceeds from that night will help the work they do.
Posted at 9:30 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 09:30:10-04

Community Cat Crew is one of the nonprofit sponsors of the beer tent at Food Truck Friday. They’ll be hosting on June 2, June 23, July 28 and August 25.

Community Cat Crew Vice President JJ LaBelle, along with two adorable kittens, joined us on our morning show to share more details about the event!

