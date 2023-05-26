GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food Truck Fridays are back for the summer at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

Over 30 food trucks and vendors will make an appearance throughout the next few months, including Underground Cookie Club and Kona Ice.

The event is hosted by GR8 Food Trucks, whose mission is to promote food truck culture in Grand Rapids and throughout all of western Michigan.

Food Truck Fridays are back for the summer at Riverside Park

New this year, Food Truck Fridays will include a beer tent. It's sponsored by four different nonprofits, with 100% of the proceeds going back into their organizations.

One of those nonprofits is Community Cat Crew, a foster-based rescue. They will host the beer tent for a variety of dates throughout Food Truck Fridays.

Food Truck Fridays back for the summer at Riverside Park

Right now, the rescue has almost 100 kittens and cats looking for a home.

Food Truck Fridays was started back in 2017 by Alan Tomlinson, the owner of Underground Cookie Club. He serves as the president of GR8 Food Trucks.

The event runs every Friday from May 19 to September 1 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Riverside Park.

For a full schedule of vendors, click here.