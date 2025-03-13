Sun, moon, Earth— and math— come out to play for total lunar eclipse!

The sun’s rays refracted through Earth’s atmosphere will cause a fiery glow across the moon’s surface Thursday night, just before the Earth’s shadow drapes across it.

Not only will Friday’s total lunar eclipse be a Blood Moon, but it also lands on Pi Day!

3.14— or Pi— is a mathematical constant used in complex calculations by engineers, artists, biologists, and astronomers to name a few.

—In fact, Pi is used to calculate how much of the moon will be shadowed by Earth during an eclipse!

This upcoming eclipse starts just after 1 a.m. the morning of March 14—but the moon will start to turn red around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

It will take about 85 minutes to cover the moon’s surface, reaching totality a little after 2:20 a.m. and lasting about an hour. Totality will peak just before we reach 3 a.m., and the eclipse itself will officially end as we approach 6 a.m.

WXMI

Worried about clouds? Check out the WEST MICHIGAN'S VIEWING FORECAST!

Grab a blanket—it won’t be freezing, but it will be in the 40s—and find a clear view of the night sky for this gorgeous show!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube