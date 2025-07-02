Summer Safety Tips: Avoiding common injuries during outdoor activities

WEST MICHIGAN — As summer activities peak, medical professionals are urging the public to prioritize safety. Dr. Doug Hoey, an emergency physician and physician executive at Holland Hospital, highlighted the increased risk of injuries during this season, particularly when families flock to outdoor spaces.

"There are a lot of inherent risks with this time of year being outdoors," Dr. Hoey said. He noted that the hospital sees an uptick in emergency room visits as the population increases along the Lakeshore.

Bicycle-related injuries are common in the emergency room, according to Dr. Hoey. He emphasized the importance of helmet use and caution in traffic: "We have bike paths that cross the residential areas, and the bike paths cross across driveways that may be hidden. Oftentimes, the cars will pull out getting ready to get on the road, and the bike will run right into the side of the car.”

Additionally, Dr. Hoey warned about the dangers of sun exposure during summer outings. He pointed out that many people forget to apply sunscreen, leading to painful sunburns and dehydration. Treatment in the emergency room can be "as simple as ibuprofen for pain, cool compresses, or it could be as aggressive as starting an IV and hydrating someone with IV fluids. Generally, it's just getting them out of the exposure into a cooler environment,” he said.

On the topic of grilling, Dr. Hoey noted that burns are a significant hazard. He advised families to keep children at a safe distance and monitor the stability of the grill to prevent accidents. “If you're vigorously scraping the grill, metal shavings can come up at a high velocity and can get you in the eye," he warned. "We will do eye injuries here in the emergency department. We pick little pieces of metal out of the eye, and that is nobody's idea of a fun time."

To keep safe while enjoying summer activities, Dr. Hoey suggested using long sticks for roasting marshmallows, saying they should “at least be as long as your arm.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

