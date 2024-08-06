Summer is coming to a close; Get ready (for school) with us!

It has been a great summer—from Memorial Day celebrations to 4th of July, to the Coast Guard Festival’s 100th Anniversary, and everything in between, we’ve enjoyed covering it all for you.

Now it’s time to look to the school year ahead. Priority Health came to the studio to give us some advice.

Let’s do this right:

Cross off this list as you go

Notebooks, backpack, lunch box, etc. packed and ready for Day 1

Class schedule/teacher confirmed

Sports physical done and handed in

Vaccines gotten (See your physician for recommendations)

Bedtime routine locked down

Morning routine set

Mental health fully considered and openly talked about

Healthy meals/snacks planned (3 days at a time – Don’t overwhelm yourself)

Post-school activities scheduled (Don’t forget to plan rides!)

Now that you’ve gotten that taken care of, get some good rest. It’s best to practice your routine for at least a week ahead of the school year to make sure you’re prepared.

Scared of the Summer Slide? Same here. Head to your local library and have them help you find grade-appropriate reading material to help yourself and younger students start the year off right!

More questions on Back-to School resources? Priority Health might be able to help—check their website!

