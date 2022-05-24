Summer fun for kids at the YMCA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Summer will be here before we know it, and if you haven't made plans to keep those kiddos busy, you are running out of time!

Some programs are already full, but there are still spots available for all ages at the YMCA, ensuring that you don't have to listen to anyone complaining that they're bored. From sports, to exercise, cooking, swimming, and even that true summer camp experience. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids can be the place to find plenty of summer fun. Starting with the smallest members of the family. Space is available in early learning programs at the sites across the community.

Older children have plenty of options as well. Lacey Dixon is the Vice President of Mission Advancement and Marketing. She says, "We have day camp for our school-aged children there are themed weeks during day camp, where kids can engage in a lot of fun activities as well as reading time, bike days, and swimming days at some of our locations, too. So, it's a great space to feel like kids are safe and learning and thriving, which is what you really want to see during summer.”

For those children who want the real camp experience, there’s Camp Manitou-Lin. You can pack them up for a few days, or a couple of weeks. "There's a mini-camp for a couple of nights to get that resident camp experience or your full week campers. It’s your resident camp experiences with everything from time on the water, fishing, playing at the lake, doing ninja ropes course and engaging with role models."

There’s also the free Ted Raspberry Youth League for baseball or softball, or the Teen Learning Academy, plenty of chances for kids to stay active, engaged and busy during the summer. One of many goals of the YMCA. Dixon says they’re helping us all “learn more about confidence, team building, giving kids a chance to engage with other students that might not be their classmates during the year, but the other kids who are in their neighborhood or their city. So really creating that community space and community feel regardless of where you’re touching the Y in the buildings or out in the community."

For anyone looking for summer employment, the YMCA also has plenty of open jobs, everything from lifeguards to childcare and more. Part-time employees get a free individual membership, full-time workers get a free family membership.

If you want any information about the programs or careers through the YMCA, you can head to https://www.grymca.org/.

