Summer camp program teaches girls about safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A summer camp program in West Michigan is offering girls aged 11-16 a learning experience for all the skills needed to stay safe. Activities include internet safety, self-defense training, CPR certification, Real-life safety simulations and mental health awareness. Fox 17's Janice Allen spoke with Reonna Mclemore & Latasha Robertson-Crump with 'Girls Growing 2 Women' to hear more about what the program can provide young girls in West Michigan.

to learn more about Girls Growing 2 Women, go to girlsgrowing2women.com. you can find the sign up information for 'Girls Growing Safely Summer Camp' here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube