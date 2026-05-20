Suffering this spring? Why seasonal allergies are getting worse and what you can do about it

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Spring allergies are getting worse — and a West Michigan doctor says there is a scientific reason why.

Dr. Alli Matthews with Trinity Health says a cooler start to spring has contributed to a later bloom this year.

"There certainly is a lot blooming right now and a lot of pollen spraying through the air," Matthews said. "I would say this is definitely a peak time."

And if symptoms seem more intense than in years past, Matthews says that is not imagination.

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"As the temperature of the earth gets warmer, the pollen increases and sticks around in the air a lot more for people to inhale and for their bodies to react to," Matthews said.

Whether the trigger is grass, pollen or something else, Matthews says understanding how the body responds to allergens is key.

"Allergies are caused by some of your body's immune cells reacting to whatever your body has been exposed to before and has deemed an allergen," Matthews said. "They release this lovely substance called histamine, and that is what can cause hives, itchiness, swelling, congestion, runny nose, all the fun symptoms."

Matthews says the first step toward relief is simple and medication-free.

"Saline nasal spray, using that twice daily, morning and night, because there's no medication in it, necessarily, but it's just rinsing out the nasal passages and allowing the allergens to get rinsed out," Matthews said.

She noted the spray is also safe for babies and toddlers.

Matthews also recommends a steroid nasal spray such as fluticasone or Flonase.

"It's telling your immune system to calm down, stop overreacting to this allergen, and it helps calm the inflammation in the nasal passages," Matthews said.

For those still struggling, she says adding an antihistamine like Claritin or Zyrtec is an option. But if allergies are severe enough to affect sleep or daily activities, Matthews says it is time to seek professional guidance.

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"If you're someone that has tried all these over the counter remedies and haven't seen improvement, I think it'd be a good time to talk with your primary care provider about it," Matthews said.

Even as temperatures warm up, allergy sufferers should think twice before opening windows. Matthews advises running the air conditioning to help filter the air and block allergens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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