Studio Park talks concert series on Listening Lawn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids is about to come alive in a matter of weeks just in time for summer.

Two years ago, the Listening Lawn at Studio Park and the Getty Drive In were the only spots in the entire Celebration Cinema collection that could host any sort of event thanks to COVID-19. Now after seeing the overwhelming response, the outdoor space has had in the past two seasons, the venue is stepping things up this year.

“We have national and international touring acts including artists like LadySmith Black Mambazo and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and combined with local regional, the Crane Wives a great local act,” Quinn Mathews Director of Music and Programing at Studio Park said.

Mathews says every week in June, July and August, you can expect two to three acts to take place with a roughly 500 person capacity. Each concert will have different tiers of ticket options, some seating, some standing only options. And because the venue is hosting some bigger acts, the stage is also getting a facelift.

“We do have a full stage coming in with a lighting rig and extra sound designed to really make it feel like a true concert venue, Mathews said. “I don't like the idea of just musicians, you know, performing right in front of the doors and blocking the entrance.”

There will be festivals and movies on the lawn as well this summer, once things warm up. For a list of acts and tickets head to listeningroomgr.com.