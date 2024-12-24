Strong social connections could be key to long, healthy life

What's the secret to life? It could be the company you keep says FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner.

Building a strong community for yourself and your family can seem like you have to plan a huge event, but the true secret is the every day gatherings; a quick coffee run with a friend, cooking dinner together, taking a walk and talking to your neighbors— all of these tiny moments add up to one fulfilled lifestyle.

Dr. Bitner explained more when she stopped by to talk with our Elliot Grandia.

