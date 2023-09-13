Stress relief is an essential tool in a healthy lifestyle

Stress is insidious.

This often-unrecognized version of fight-or-flight mode raises blood pressure and cortisol levels, causes anxiety, messes with your cycle, and raises your risk for heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says, while it may be a fact of life, it doesn’t have to be a reigning factor in your health.

Even better— there are some easy ways to banish this corrupting force.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

Stretch.

Yeah – stretch.

You don’t have to be a world-class yogi, just take some deep breaths and get a good, slow stretch going to relax muscles, release tension, and improve flexibility.

And a byproduct of all that movement and measured breathing? Stress relief.

The best time to do it is right before bed, leaving you with a good night’s sleep which means a great start to the next day.

By book-ending your day with relaxation, you give your mind and body the ability to shake off stressors as they come through the day. A skill that will only grow with practice, improving both physical and mental health!

Try these tonight:

Boxed Breathing

While sitting upright, pull your breath in through your nose for 4 seconds and hold it for 4 seconds. Then slowly let it out through your mouth for 4 seconds and hold that for 4 seconds.

Try this for 3-5 rounds – depending on how much relief you need in that moment. You can also use this method to take a break during the day!

Yoga

Some of the easier poses are the most relaxing. Start with child’s pose, downward dog, and frog or pigeon pose. Do them slowly and to the best of your ability 3 times each to maximize their impact.

Remember, the only way to fight daily stress is to build daily relaxation habits.

Pair these suggestions with a diet rich in veggies, fruit, lean proteins, and plenty of water and you’ll be on your way to lasting health.