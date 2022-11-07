Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Strengthen community development while you shop with this BIPOC business pop-up!

Strengthen community development while you shop with this BIPOC business pop-up!
Posted at 8:05 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 08:05:34-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Supporting small business and BIPOC businesses can be a one-stop shopping experience this November!

Thursday, November 17th, community development financial institution, Rende Progress Capital invites you to at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids for a pop-up shop focusing on equity and inclusion.

Along with over BIPOC vendors, this free event will include live music, a cash bar and food truck— even some interactive activities for the whole family!

Ahead of the festivities, RPC's Co-founder Erick K. Foster and vendors Mario and Gaby Rodriguez-Garcia from Soldadera Coffee brought FOX 17 a taste of what you can expect.

The pop-up shop is a partnership between RPC, the NAACP, Spring GR, and the West Michigan Academy of Arts & Academics.

Parking and entry are free— and vendor fees are waived for entrepreneurs looking to sign up.

Come join the fun— get a jump on your Christmas shopping— and support local businesses! The shop is open from 4 to 9 p.m.

RPC provides the nation's first racial equity finance programs for Excluded Entrepreneurs of Color, providing funding and business support for business owners of diverse backgrounds.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_General_Election_Special_960x720.png

Election Special