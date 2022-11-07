Strengthen community development while you shop with this BIPOC business pop-up!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Supporting small business and BIPOC businesses can be a one-stop shopping experience this November!

Thursday, November 17th, community development financial institution, Rende Progress Capital invites you to at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids for a pop-up shop focusing on equity and inclusion.

Along with over BIPOC vendors, this free event will include live music, a cash bar and food truck— even some interactive activities for the whole family!

Ahead of the festivities, RPC's Co-founder Erick K. Foster and vendors Mario and Gaby Rodriguez-Garcia from Soldadera Coffee brought FOX 17 a taste of what you can expect.

The pop-up shop is a partnership between RPC, the NAACP, Spring GR, and the West Michigan Academy of Arts & Academics.

Parking and entry are free— and vendor fees are waived for entrepreneurs looking to sign up.

Come join the fun— get a jump on your Christmas shopping— and support local businesses! The shop is open from 4 to 9 p.m.

RPC provides the nation's first racial equity finance programs for Excluded Entrepreneurs of Color, providing funding and business support for business owners of diverse backgrounds.