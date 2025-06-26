Staying safe on the water: the facts behind the myths

WEST MICHIGAN — Being mindful of water safety can often be an afterthought for families trying to beat the heat during the Summer, but should always be taken into account, no matter the size of the body of water. Many people believe a set of 'water myths' meant to keep people safe on the waters, but usually aren't the full truth. Dr. David Rzeszutko is the Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations at Priority Health, and tells FOX 17 what water myths you could probably leave behind on your next trip to the beach.

"You need to wait 30 minutes after eating before swimming"

While it could be a good idea to be mindful of what you eat before swimming, Dr. Rzeszutko says there's no link between eating and an increased risk of drowning or cramps. Digesting food while on the water could make you feel slightly sluggish, but it won't impact you in a major way.

"Strong swimmers don't need supervision"

Even the most capable swimmers can benefit from someone keeping an eye out. Unexpected currents, fatigue, or even things floating on the water could seemingly show up out of nowhere, and Dr. Rzeszutko believes this is why vigilance is key to your safety, regardless of your skill level.

"Cold water can cause instant hypothermia"

While cold water can be dangerous, hypothermia develops gradually with prolonged exposure. A good way to keep children from the risks of developing hypothermia would be to have breaks from swimming after a while, letting them play on the beach or rest on a towel or the sand.

Dr. Rzeszutko also recommends parents be mindful of sunburns, and SPF protection levels in your sun screen. The higher the number, the higher the protection from the sun's rays, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't have to reapply sun screen as often as a lower SPF lotion. The typical rule of thumb is to reapply every 2 hours.

For more health information and details about affordable health insurance in Michigan, go to priorityhealth.com.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube