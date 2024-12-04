Write it out: Staying intentional about mental health during the holiday season

No matter what you celebrate, the holiday season can get busy and play havoc on our mental health and wellness. Dr. Diana Bitner says one proven method to staying healthy is to have intention.

Having intention involves being very clear about what you want, then visualizing events, connections, relationships, and outcomes as you want them to unfold. This can include a family event, your child's response to a gift, how you want to feel after a meal, and how you want to feel after the season ends.

Once you have intention, it helps you to prepare accordingly.

For example: you're hosting a holiday party with dinner for family and friends. As you prepare, write down your intention of how you want to feel when it's over. That can drive what you serve, how extensive your preparations are, and who you invite. If what really matters is spending time with loved ones, you may spend less time stressing over your menu.

Takeaway tip: For this holiday season, write down your intention and make it happen. It is good for your mental and physical health.

