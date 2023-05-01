Stay on top of kidney health with workshops from the National Kidney Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Kidney Foundation is helping you take steps to handle chronic health issues that impact your kidneys.

The High Blood Pressure Control workshop will be held both in-person and virtually.

It’s a self-management program open to patients and caregivers alike.

You’ll get a blood pressure monitor and learn the basic steps to stay on top of your health

Learn how to

• Monitor your blood pressure

• Cope with stress

• Make healthy food choices

• Create a physical activity plan

• Manage your medications

• Use personal action plans – and more

Workshops will be every Monday from June 5 to July 31.

The classes are free, but you have to register.

In-Person participants can head to the Yankee Clipper Library on Leonard St. in Grand Rapids. Virtual workshop-ers can click here for more info.