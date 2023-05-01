Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Stay on top of kidney health with workshops from the National Kidney Foundation

High Blood Pressure and Kidney Disease, High Blood Pressure, Kidney Disease, heart health, HBP, kidney, Heart, Kidney Health
FOX 17
High Blood Pressure and Kidney Disease, High Blood Pressure, Kidney Disease, heart health, HBP, kidney, Heart, Kidney Health
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 08:35:36-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Kidney Foundation is helping you take steps to handle chronic health issues that impact your kidneys.

The High Blood Pressure Control workshop will be held both in-person and virtually.

It’s a self-management program open to patients and caregivers alike.

You’ll get a blood pressure monitor and learn the basic steps to stay on top of your health

Learn how to
• Monitor your blood pressure
• Cope with stress
• Make healthy food choices
• Create a physical activity plan
• Manage your medications
• Use personal action plans – and more

Workshops will be every Monday from June 5 to July 31.

The classes are free, but you have to register.

In-Person participants can head to the Yankee Clipper Library on Leonard St. in Grand Rapids. Virtual workshop-ers can click here for more info.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather