Springfest is just days away!

WYOMING, Mich. — The Grand Rapids American Business Club (AMBUCS) is throwing a party for people with disabilities Thursday, April 18, 5-7:30 p.m.

The 36th Annual Springfest brings an evening of live music, entertainment, refreshments, and friendship to the Knights of Columbus Event Center in Wyoming.

All ages are welcome at this free event, and guests are encouraged to invite a family member or responsible friend to join the fun!

Grand Rapids AMBUCS works to bring mobility and inclusion to those with disabilities through events, donations, and more.

Call Marge’s Donut Den for reservations and more on Springfest at 616-532-7413.