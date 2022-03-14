Spring safety tips: Don't forget to check your smoke alarms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us take this time of year to do some cleaning and fixing up around our homes.
It's also a time of year to check your smoke alarms!
Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. joined us Monday morning with tips on what you need to check and some advice for the upcoming storm season.
Where should smoke alarms be installed?
- Every level of your home
- Inside and outside sleeping areas
- In the basement
Most deadly fires happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when families are asleep.
Here are some tips to play it safe during severe weather season:
- Avoid using candles during a power outage
- Use battery-operated/LED lighting
- During a power outage, keep generators outside and 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows
- Install carbon monoxide alarms on each level of your home