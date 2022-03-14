Spring safety tips: Don't forget to check your smoke alarms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us take this time of year to do some cleaning and fixing up around our homes.

It's also a time of year to check your smoke alarms!

Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. joined us Monday morning with tips on what you need to check and some advice for the upcoming storm season.

Where should smoke alarms be installed?

Every level of your home

Inside and outside sleeping areas

In the basement

Most deadly fires happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when families are asleep.

Here are some tips to play it safe during severe weather season: