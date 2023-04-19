Spring Cleaning with the Kent County Dept. of Public Works

KENT COUNTY — Spring means a deep cleaning for a lot of people in West Michigan, and the Kent County Dept. of Public Works wants to help.

They've released their 2023 Spring Clean Recycling guide, laying out what you recycle. That includes cartons & cans, corrugated plastic yard signs, aluminum trays & foil, paper, and plastic buckets and containers.

Things to avoid putting in your recycling bin include: scrap metal, chemicals & cleaners, bulky plastics, propane tanks, garden hoses, flexible plastics, paints & stains, and electronics.

Check out the full guide at the public works website.