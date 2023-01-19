Spring Break travelers: it's time to plan!

ROCKFORD — Many people are dreaming of warmer weather and may be planning a Spring Break Trip.

Samantha Egnatuk, owner of Antor Travel, joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share tips for those looking to take a spring trip.

Spring Break Tips

Egnatuk says people start booking as early as the summer before for spring break trips, so it's the time to start looking if you haven't booked a trip yet.

Popular places for midwest travelers this year include Florida, the Carolinas, and Atlanta. There's also an influx of travelers to the Caribbean this year.

Travel is expensive right now, but Egnatuk says you may be able to save some money with an all-inclusive package to wherever you're traveling.

Learn more in the video above, and learn more about Antor Travel by visiting their website.

