Sports betting grows in Michigan, fueled by the in-state Michigan-MSU rivalry

WAYLAND, Michigan — The rivalry between Michigan State and the University of Michigan has always been fueled by passion, pride, and deep-seated animosity. Now, it is also proving to be a major money-maker in Michigan’s booming sports betting industry.

At Gun Lake Casino’s 131 Sports Bar and Lounge, fans who couldn’t make the trip to the Breslin Center will have another way to experience the matchup — and place their bets.

Wayne Parry/AP FILE - A gambler makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

“They’re both national powerhouses,” said Brian Decorah, general manager at Gun Lake Casino. “It’s a big game in the Big Ten. When both teams are hovering around the top 10, it makes the game that much more interesting.”

The 131 Sports Bar and Lounge features 35 screens showing everything from college basketball to professional playoffs and football, creating an atmosphere designed to attract sports bettors from tipoff to the final buzzer.

“We have 35 screens in here to watch every single game,” Decorah said. “Anything you want to watch, you can watch here.”

And for many bettors, it’s about more than just picking the winner.

“People will bet on just about anything,” Decorah said. “Which team wins the coin flip, the length of the national anthem — just about anything.”

Sports betting has seen significant growth at Gun Lake Casino since launching there in August 2021. That surge mirrors a statewide trend.

Michigan currently has 12 commercial sports betting operators. In 2025, the state generated $671.3 million in sports betting revenue — a nearly 30% increase from 2024, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Decorah said sports betting has brought in a new crowd to the casino, including people who might not otherwise visit.

“Sports betting brings in people that wouldn’t normally come into the casino,” he said. “Some people bet online, but there’s just something you can’t replace about being in an environment like this — where it gets loud and people are cheering on every basket, every foul, every whistle.”

No matter the outcome on the court, the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan continues to deliver a win for the casino — and for Michigan’s growing sports betting industry.

