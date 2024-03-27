'Spokes Up' Bike Challenge returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Great Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition (GGRBC) is bringing back the 'Spokes Up' Bike Challenge for the second year.

Here's how it works: from March 31 - April 14, 2024, local bicyclists are challenged to collectively ride 30,000 miles. If the challenge is met, 40+ local businesses are offering incentives and discounts for anyone who bikes to their establishment for the next year.

The GGRBC also hopes to raise awareness of bicyclists in the community, and prioritize safety, accessibility and low-carbon transportation options.

To join the challenge and see a list of participating business, click here.