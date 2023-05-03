Watch Now
Spelling bee musical comedy coming to Circle Theater brings the audience into the action

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee promises to make you laugh-- and cringe-- as audience and cast members compete
Posted at 7:42 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 07:42:36-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brush up on your spelling— and your singing voice—The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is coming to Circle Theater!

The musical comedy tells the story of 6 kids competing for orthographic omnipotence while stumbling through the awkward stages of adolescence.

Oh— and we weren't kidding about brushing up on your skills. In this unique play, members of the audience are picked to come up on stage as competitors.

Will you win out, or will the bell toll for you? We actually have no idea, and that's the fun part!

The Tony- and Drama Desk-winning musical-turned-book runs May 4 – 20.

Tickets are available online or at the box office.

