Speedy Car Wash hosts haunted car washes for third year

WYOMING, Mich. — If you are looking to get into the spooky spirit in West Michigan, there is no short supply of haunted houses or haunted corn mazes, but what about a haunted car wash?

One in Wyoming claims to be the first in our area, and FOX 17’S Elliot Grandia got a first hand look.

FOX 17 FOX 17's Elliot Grandia experiences to scares at Speedy Wash

It wasn’t just a creepy clown scaring the FOX 17 crew as they shifted into neutral at Speedy Wash on 28th Street in Wyoming.

10 actors in total will do their best to scare customers as their cars get a fresh clean.

FOX 17

The whole place is decked out in Halloween garb from as soon as you enter the parking lot until you exit.

FOX 17 Speedy Car Wash Transforms for Halloween



It’s the third year this spot has put on the spooky car wash and they say this year is better than ever, with a portion of proceeds going to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

“During these times, kids want to be out and having fun and some kids can’t make it, so we figured donating some of the portions made sense,” Speedy Wash Owner Alex Kanaan said.

“Maybe they can put it towards something and get them something for the holidays.”

FOX 17 Speedy Wash in Wyoming hosting a haunted car wash experience

And they don’t call it Speedy Car Wash for nothing. 120 cars can make it through the car wash in an hour. This weekend will be the second weekend with the haunted washes started at 7 PM and going until 10 Friday- Sunday.

