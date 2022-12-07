Sparta schools, baseball team plan homerun for Christmas food distribution

SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta Area Schools and Feeding America West Michigan are holding a food distribution Saturday, December 9th— and the baseball team is pinch-hitting to make sure families can have a happy holiday.

The team is stepping up to the plate, helping the school and FAWM pass out pantry items to those who register, but their scouting out a few families with particular need of a little push to bring Christmas home.

At registration, people who receive food will be asked if they have need of help with Christmas dinner.

Those in particular need will be gifted Christmas tree and frozen turkey, courtesy of the team.

This year, the team has collected 10-15 trees and turkeys.

They'll help load the trees, so don't worry about the muscle. Head coach Kurt Schmidt tells us the kids just want to make sure those who celebrate the holiday have what they need.

The food distribution will be at Sparta's Early Childhood Center. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m., distribution starts at 5 p.m.