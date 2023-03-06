SowHope hosting International Women's Day march in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — International Women's Day is March 8!

Starting in 1911, the global celebration puts the accomplishments of women front and center, while reminding the world how far many cultures have to go to achieve equity.

It's a day typically marked by men, women, and children— clad in purple— walking and dancing through the streets while waving the flag of countries around the world.

SowHope tells FOX 17 the day is a way to inspire people to do what they can to promote wellness, education, and economic opportunities for women around the world.

“There is such incredible inequality in the world, especially in the impoverished areas where SowHope works to inspire women,” SowHope CEO and Founder Mary Dailey Brown said. “International Women’s Day is not very well known in the United States and we’d like to stand with the rest of the world and celebrate all the achievements of women.”

To commemorate the day, the organization is hosting a march at noon, Wednesday March 8 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids.

Community leaders like Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella and WGVU Public Radio personality Shelley Irwin will give a brief presentation, followed by a 1-mile celebratory loop around downtown Grand Rapids, returning to Rosa Parks Circle for free cupcakes and hot cocoa.