SowHope encourages annual gala-goers to Do Something for Change

SowHope— a nonprofit designed to inspire women worldwide— is hosting their annual gala!

FOX 17

September 29 at 6:30, gather for a night of celebration, music, wine, and dinner—with a side of inspiration—and help support wellness, education, and economic opportunities.

Dressy attire is requested and speakers will focus on this year’s theme, “Do Something for Change”.

SowHope

You can attend in person, virtually, or both by registering here by September 12.

Virtual attendees can invite the speaker from the evening for a personal Q&A with your group.

SowHope is looking for volunteers to help make the evening a success. If you're interested in giving your time before, during, or after, check out opportunities here.