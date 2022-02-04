South Haven Ice Breaker Festival provides family fun while benefiting local nonprofits

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven is hosting its 28th annual Ice Breaker Festival February 4-6.

The highlight of this family-friendly annual event is the sculpting of more than 40 blocks of ice, weighing 300- 600 pounds each, into works of frozen art. Take a stroll around downtown to see all the “cool” designs.

The growing winter festival also features ice sculptures, a Chili Cook-off, Cardboard Sled Race, Pub Slide, outdoor ice skating, Disc Golf Tournament, S’mores Roasting, Snowsuit Fashion Competition, Frozen Fish Fling, and more throughout downtown South Haven.

The Pub Slide, with food, drink, and entertainment specials offered at participating bars and restaurants all weekend long.

Proceeds from the event help many local non-profit organizations to generate needed revenue to support local programming. Organizations that hold annual fundraising efforts during Ice Breaker Festival include Harborfest, National Blueberry Festival, Boy Scouts, Kiwanis and many others.

For more information contact the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce at 269.637.5171, e-mail events@southhavenmi.com, or visit the website.

