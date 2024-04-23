Solidarity & Hope: focusing on positivity, progress, and giving back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — National Infertility Awareness Week is typically full of statistics and struggles families face when battling fertility issues.

The Fertility Center (TFC) wants to change how we all see the pursuit of parenthood— offering a positive spin and a celebration of what they offer patients.

Essay Contest

For the 6th year, The Fertility Center is offering 3 families a chance to make their dreams of welcoming a child into the world.

The organization is hosting an essay contest— Winners will walk away with $5,000 in services to help make that dream a reality.

Submit your story, tag #FamiliesHappenAtTFC, and start gathering votes by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 26!

Winners will be featured on The Fertility Center website and social media.



Spirit Week

Starting Monday, April 22, TFC is encouraging clients to show off their stories and solidarity

Monday — Multiples Monday: Show off your twins, triplets, or multiple multiples after fertility treatments!

Tuesday — Pineapples & Rainbows: Share signs of hope for the future (pineapple) and gratitude (rainbows) for making it through the storm that is your fertility journey!

Wednesday — #WearOrange: Deck the halls, yourself, and your social media in orange—the color designated to promote infertility awareness.

Thursday — Lucky Socks: What’s your good-luck charm? A lot of TFC patients say it’s socks, so let’s see ‘em!

Friday — Seventies Day: Louise Brown, the first IVF baby was born on June 25, 1978, making the 70s the perfect decade to celebrate how far research and resources have come.

The Fertility Center is a Grand Rapids-based practice offering In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and more services to families looking to improve their chances of having a baby.