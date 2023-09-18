Social interactions are essential to mental health and suicide prevention

The Surgeon General declared loneliness an epidemic earlier this year, following the isolating events of the global pandemic.

Priority Health says it’s one of the strongest predictors of suicidal ideation and attempts.

With more than 1 in 5 adults and over 1 in 3 young adults living with mental health issues in the US, it’s more important than ever to offer connection to those struggling— often in silence.

A person struggling or experiencing a mental health crisis may seem withdrawn, become aggressive, experience mood swings, or stop participating in activities they once enjoyed.

They may even push back against social interactions, but it’s important to keep reaching out.

Social interactions add to the coding of your brain and impact everything from confidence and anxiety to your risk for common health issues— but it's definitely one of those things where quality is more important than quantity, though. Deeper connections are more beneficial because they create a positive outlook and improve health.

How to help someone in crisis

Act quickly

Reach out and keep reaching out

Be patient, but honest about your concerns

Don’t shy away from asking direct questions like “do you plan to kill or hurt yourself?”

Express support

Call 988 for support and advice

Call 911 if you feel someone might be in danger of committing suicide.

If you or a loved one are struggling with loneliness or other mental health issues, reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for help.

You are not alone.

Priority Health members also have access to myStrength, a self-help virtual tool featuring a section specific to thoughts of suicide, self-care, and coping skills critical to build up your mental well-being.