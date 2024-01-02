Sober curious? Raise a non-alcoholic glass at this Dry January celebration!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Cultivating a Mindful Midwest”— that’s the idea behind More or Less Non-Alcoholic Bottles & Beer, and the theme of their upcoming Dry January event, the Wet, Cold, & Dry Party.

The co-owners are heading up toasting the trend of giving up alcohol, which became a popular resolution even for those not seeking recovery from alcoholism as the world saw alcohol consumption jump during pandemic isolation.

Jessica Simons Photography/Jessica Simons Photography // More or Less NA Bottles and Beer

For anyone interested in the sobriety celebration, head to their location on Leonard St in Grand Rapids on January 5.



More or Less will have free food and tastings of the 450+ options for NA beer and alternatives for spirits and wine they offer from 4-8 p.m.