Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Sober curious? Raise a non-alcoholic glass at this Dry January celebration!

Drink More Less
Jessica Simons Photography/Jessica Simons Photography // More or Less NA Bottles and Beer
Drink More Less
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 08:27:14-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Cultivating a Mindful Midwest”— that’s the idea behind More or Less Non-Alcoholic Bottles & Beer, and the theme of their upcoming Dry January event, the Wet, Cold, & Dry Party.

The co-owners are heading up toasting the trend of giving up alcohol, which became a popular resolution even for those not seeking recovery from alcoholism as the world saw alcohol consumption jump during pandemic isolation.

Drink More Less

For anyone interested in the sobriety celebration, head to their location on Leonard St in Grand Rapids on January 5.
 

More or Less will have free food and tastings of the 450+ options for NA beer and alternatives for spirits and wine they offer from 4-8 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book