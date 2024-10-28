So close! Kids’ Food Basket needs your help to reach their goal!

Kids’ Food Basket sends 10,000 healthy meals home with kids around Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties each week— each in a brown paper bag, decorated by volunteers from around West Michigan.

The organization set themselves a challenge to decorate 100,000 bags in October—and they are almost there!

You can help get them across the finish line—or continue helping brighten the day of kids around the area—by coloring brown paper bags!

They don’t have to be complicated, just grab crayons, colored pencils, pens, or markers and get doodling!

It’s best to avoid glitter, stickers, and religious or political messages, though.

Bring or send finished bags to a Kids Food Basket location near you!

Kent County

1300 Plymouth Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Ottawa and Allegan Counties

652 Hastings Ave., Holland, MI 49423

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Muskegon County

1537 S. Getty St., Muskegon, MI 49442

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bags are needed all year long, so don’t worry about missing out.

