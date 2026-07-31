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Snowbirds take flight: Whitecaps bring their alter egos to LMCU Saturday

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Mike Powers WXMI
Snowbird Shirts
Snowbirds take flight: Whitecaps bring their alter egos to LMCU Saturday
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COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — This Saturday at LMCU Ballpark the West Michigan Whitecaps will be introducing their latest and greatest alternate identity, the Michigan Snowbirds!

Celebrating the proud Midwest tradition of heading south to warmer temperatures to escape a brutal winter, the alter ego features brightly colored jerseys, drinks, food, and swag for fans to enjoy.

There will be themed entertainment, give-aways and fans can enter for the chance to win a trip to Florida, to become a snowbird themselves.

For tickets and more information about the rest of this season, head on over to the link here.

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