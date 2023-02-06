Smoke shop robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash, then second chase

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A burglary turned into a car chase, then a crash, then another chase— this time on foot— early Monday morning.

The four suspects broke through the front door during the overnight hours. The owner told FOX 17 they took several high-end items before driving away.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies report trying to stop the— what turned out to be— stolen vehicle on I-96 near Coopersville, but they drove off eastbound, crashing as they tried to get off at the 16th Ave ramp near Marne.

FOX 17

All four suspects ran away, hiding out at a nearby Methodist Church.

After a short search with help from Michigan State Troopers, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and Walker Police, they were found in an out-building on the property and arrested.

The suspects have not been identified. FOX 17 is working to learn more about this investigation.