GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Smiles from the Heart Free Dental Day is coming to Contemporary Family Dental and MI Smiles Dental.

On Friday, May 19, those who wouldn’t normally be able to access things like regular dental checkups, fillings, cleanings, and extraction will get them all for free.

Contemporary Family Dental will be open for these services from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s no strings attached, and no registration needed, but this event is on a first come, first serve basis, so come early!

