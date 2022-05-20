Sistine Chapel Exhibit in Grand Rapids officially kicks off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum has officially kicked off!

Art lovers can see the iconic piece up close and personal through September 11.

The exhibit features 34 zoomed-in versions of every single part of the Sistine Chapel, where tour guides explain the meaning and history of each fresco.

"You can walk up, get close and personal, see the details that Michelangelo put into each piece and really take your time with the art," Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum public affairs specialist Kristin Phillips said.

SEE Global, who runs the exhibit, has brought Michelangelo's art to people all across the world and are excited to bring a new kind of experience to seeing art without buying an international flight.

“You're really up close seeing this from a perspective that no Pope has ever seen," SEE Global Entertainment CEO Martin Biallas said.

Ticket for the exhibit are on sale now!