Shortages exacerbated by stockpiling, but your local pharmacies can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've recently attempted to pick up a prescription or common cold and flu medicine, only to find out the pharmacy is out – you're not alone. There is a shortage of several medications right now, causing stress for patients, pharmacists and doctors.

Although some of these medications are in short supply, there are alternatives. Because for years now, if the medical community knows how to do anything – it's persevere.

Imagine this; your child gets sick, and you find out it's an ear infection and a ruptured eardrum. Your pediatrician prescribes amoxicillin-- a common antibiotic used to treat infections. You run the pharmacy as quick as you can, only to find they're out.

"I think you kind of assume that you'll be able to get the medicine you need." says Bill Kirk after having to call around and get a substitution for his 2 year-old daughter to treat her infection.

"Kind of freaky that in America, like, it's hard to get basic medicine sometimes." Kirk told FOX 17.

Their experience isn't unique.

"We're seeing shortages in a number of different medications.” Margo Bowman-- Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services for Corewell Health told us.

Amoxicillin is hard to come by, but so is children's cold and flu medicines like Tylenol and Ibuprofen. Manufacturers aren't being clear as to exactly why this is happening.

"It's likely due to the increase in demand because of all of the different viruses and different illnesses that are going around" Bowman explains people are stocking up just in case they do get sick.

"All the supply-- the demand is off with COVID." Says Pharmacy owner Mike Koelzer.

His business--Kay Pharmacy in Grand Rapids isn’t seeing a shortage of Amoxicillin, but they're feeling the second-hand effects.

"One of the one of the harder things for us has been actually when people call us because they can't fill their amoxicillin somewhere else." Koelzer explained.

He emphasized there are alternatives to all these medications and health professionals are used to having to get creative.

"We can say, ‘well, you know, here's a chewable tablet, you could take a half of this, or here's, you know, here's the adult liquid Tylenol, and you can use this portion of this, things like that.’"

Although it may result in some delay of care, pharmacists and medical professionals are here to help you through these strange times.

"We're just grateful that we were able to get our hands on something that helps." Kirk said.

Medical experts say supply will catch up with demand eventually and should level out within a few months-- but stocking up in fear you may run out is not recommended while this is going on.

If you can't find a medication you need, call around some local pharmacies and check with them, and they'll work with you to make sure you have everything you need to stay healthy.