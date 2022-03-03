Shipwreck society finds barge at the bottom of Lake Superior after 130 years

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. — An incredible discovery in one of the Great Lakes.

The Atlanta, a barge that sank in 1891, has been discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior.

Corey Adkins from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) joined FOX 17 Morning News to talk about the amazing discovery.

The Atlanta was found in 650 feet of water about 35 miles off Deer Park.

The Atlanta was upbound with a load of goal in tow of the steamer Wilhelm on May 4, 1891, when both vessels got caught in a northwest gale. The towline snapped and the crew took to the lifeboat.

According to the GLSHS, the crew rowed for several hours before coming into sight of the Crisp Point Life-Saving Station.

While attempting to land the boat near the station, it overturned. Only two of the crew members made it back to safety.

Adkins says The Atlanta is a wonderfully preserved shipwreck.

"It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out,” said Bruce Lynn, executive director of the GLSHS. “It is truly ornate, and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior."