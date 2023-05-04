Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Share love, hope, and support at Barley BBQ & Beats

Barley, BBQ, Beats: In Loving Memory Board
Hospice of Michigan
Barley, BBQ, Beats: In Loving Memory Board
Posted at 7:25 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 07:25:15-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the 3 B’s of a good time: Barley, BBQ, and Beats—and it’s all for a good cause.

The signature fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan helps families give terminally-ill loved ones the best care possible while living at home.

Barley, BBQ, Beats Live Music

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini headlines the party at GLC Live at 20 Monroe which runs 4-8 p.m. on Saturday May 6. Enjoy whiskeys, cocktails, savory BBQ, and live music.

Barley, BBQ, Beats: Barbeque

Not a fan of BBQ? The 21+ event will have other options available for you!

Barley, BBQ, Beats: Cocktails

You'll get 3 samplings each of food and drinks, but more will be available at the door.

Online tickets are $50, while they’re $75 at the door.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather