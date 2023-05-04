Share love, hope, and support at Barley BBQ & Beats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the 3 B’s of a good time: Barley, BBQ, and Beats—and it’s all for a good cause.

The signature fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan helps families give terminally-ill loved ones the best care possible while living at home.

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini headlines the party at GLC Live at 20 Monroe which runs 4-8 p.m. on Saturday May 6. Enjoy whiskeys, cocktails, savory BBQ, and live music.

Not a fan of BBQ? The 21+ event will have other options available for you!

You'll get 3 samplings each of food and drinks, but more will be available at the door.

Online tickets are $50, while they’re $75 at the door.