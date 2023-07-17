Sentencing today in deadly New Year's celebratory gunfire

PAW PAW, Mich. — Christopher Toppenberg faces sentencing Monday after pleading guilty to the death of 2 men in Van Buren County.

The men, 40-year-old Jason McCreary and 35-year-old David Reed, were setting off fireworks at a New Year's celebration when it happened.

Police told FOX 17 Toppenberg thought the men were done setting off fireworks and claimed he made what they called a 'verbal acknowledgement' before firing an AR-15-styled rifle.

CHARGES

PLEAD GUILTY

Using a weapon under the influence, causing death



DROPPED

2nd-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (2 counts)

Toppenberg plead guilty in June to using a weapon under the influence causing death in exchange for dropping 2 charges each of 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to The Michigan Penal Code, this charge is a felony carrying the possibility of 15 years in prison, fines between $2,500 and $10K, or both.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. in Van Buren's 36th Circuit Court in Paw Paw.