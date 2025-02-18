HUDSONVILLE, MI — Women battling addiction in West Michigan have a unique new option for treatment. Last week, Selah House Recovery opened its doors in Ottawa County.

You may have seen statistics or reports about widespread addiction issues impacting Americans.

According to the 2023 United States National Survey on Drug Use and Health; 48.5 million...that's nearly 17-percent Americans (aged 12 and older) battled a substance use disorder in the past year.

Fewer than ten percent ever seek treatment.

Part of the problem is lack of access to affordable, quality recovery options.

Selah House Recovery is a faith-based forty-day program in two phases:



In-Residence Phase (30 Days)

Small-group instruction focused on recovery work, spiritual growth and building a foundation for sustained sobriety

Aftercare (10-days)

After the 30-day in-residence phase, residents transition to 10-days of recovery coaching sessions The Selah House Recovery program is faith-based; using a bibically-based recovery curriculum based on the Fruit of the Spirit. Selah House Recovery was created by West Michigan native, Sherry Hoppen, following her own addiction recovery journey. Hoppen's battle with alcohol addiction sent her in search of a faith-based recovery program; which she could not find. After many attempts at achieving sobriety, Hoppen watched her own daughter-in-law go through the same struggles with addiction, Following her personal trials; Hoppen wrote a book Sober Cycle started a podcast and blog; and became a speaker about addiction.



Selah House Recovery is a private program; helping women at a fraction of the cost of most other residential treatment programs. The clear differentiation, however, comes through the bible-based curriculum.

Selah House Recovery is currently accepting women for treatment.

Email: info@selahhouserecovery.org

Phone: (616) 797-1240

Website: www.selahhouserecovery.org

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube