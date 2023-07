ADA, Mich. — Beers at the Bridge returns to Ada's Legacy Park on Friday, July 21. It's the second of three events in the summer concert series.

The free fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Tonight's performance features the Megan Rae Band.

Foods from local spots including Ada Fresh Market, Garage Bar & Grill, Luna and MudPennny will all be available.

Beers and other beverages are available to purchase through tickets.

