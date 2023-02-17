Seasons of Love; Muskegon Community College to perform Rent

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Groundbreaking rock musical, Rent, is coming to Muskegon Community College and with it, its powerful message of community, perseverance, and wellness.

"For a musical that was created 30 years ago, many of the themes are still relevant today,” explains director Les Rorick. “From a national health crisis to substance abuse, poverty, and marginalization, Rent highlights a handful of social ills of the '80s and '90s—far too many of which we still see in 2022."

Rent originally debuted as a workshop piece in 1993, soon opening on Broadway itself— turning the theatrical world on its head and bringing attention to the growing HIV/AIDS crisis of the 90s.

It's important to note: Because Rent depicts explicit language, sexual content, and substance abuse, the suggested audience is 17 and older, and parental guidance highly suggested.

Showtimes at the Overbrook Theater in MCC's Frauenthal Art Center are at 7:30, February 23-25, with a 3 p.m. performance Sunday, February 26.

Tickets are available for $15 (GA), $10 for students and staff. You can call (231) 777-0324 or click here to get yours.