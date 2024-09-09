Scout Salute, Community Day of Remembrance marks 23 years since 9/11 attacks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scouting America will hold its annual Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute on Wednesday, September 11 starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Gerald R Ford Museum.

The continuous salute will last through 8 p.m. when the flag is lowered for the day.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to remember the over 3,000 lives lost when hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and United Flight 93 which was taken down by its passengers rather than allow highjackers to use it to hit their next target.

Scouts across Michigan will host events in Grand Rapids, Albion, Bay City, Farmington, Muskegon, Paw Paw, Riverview, and Traverse City.

Here’s a list of the locations:

Grand Rapids: Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504



Albion: Albion American Legion Post 55

Riverside Cemetery, 1301 S. Superior St.



Bay City: USS Edson; Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum

1680 Martin St, Bay City, MI 48706



Farmington: Walter Sundquist Pavilion at Riley Park

33113 Grand River Ave, Farmington, MI 48335



Muskegon: LST 393

560 Mart St, Muskegon, MI 49440



Paw Paw: Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post

43255 60th Ave., Paw Paw, MI 49079



Riverview: Young Patriots Park

14300 Sibley Rd., Riverview, Mi 48193



Traverse City: Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services

897 Parsons Rd., Traverse City, MI 49686

Scouts, veterans, and others not able to make it to these events are encouraged to hold their own salutes —however long they may be— and share pictures to Scouting America’s Facebook page.